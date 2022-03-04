Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is a ship owning company. It transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes. The company owned fleet of dry cargo vessels which consists of Capesize, Panamax, Ultramax, Supramax, Handymax and Handysize vessels. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GNK. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NYSE GNK opened at $20.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $866.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 33.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.98%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $279,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $26,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,012 shares of company stock worth $631,142 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,212.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 78,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after acquiring an additional 43,119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 29.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,074 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 121,746 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 45.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 98,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

