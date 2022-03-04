Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.50.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th.

NYSE CBOE opened at $117.34 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.21 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

