Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.57 million, a PE ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $4.62.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

