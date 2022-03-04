Short Interest in Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Declines By 42.2%

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,216,300 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the January 31st total of 3,832,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS:TNLIF opened at $4.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30. Trainline has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $4.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Trainline from GBX 351 ($4.71) to GBX 266 ($3.57) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 358 ($4.80) to GBX 325 ($4.36) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.67.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

