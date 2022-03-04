American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $20.49, but opened at $21.45. American Eagle Outfitters shares last traded at $20.92, with a volume of 57,387 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average is $25.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.39.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 104.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 868,397 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,405,000 after acquiring an additional 442,967 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 16.7% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 207,243 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 29,710 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 20.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 879,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,690,000 after purchasing an additional 150,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 229,637 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

