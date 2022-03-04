Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Down 70.7% in February

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 70.7% from the January 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.68. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $25.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.

