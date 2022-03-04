The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beauty Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Beauty Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

SKIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beauty Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN opened at $19.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.68. Beauty Health has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beauty Health by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

