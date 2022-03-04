Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Lifted by Oppenheimer

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of TPVG stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average of $16.85. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $19.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 79.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

