Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Osisko Mining Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) – Raymond James issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Osisko Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley expects that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

OSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Osisko Mining stock opened at C$4.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Osisko Mining has a twelve month low of C$2.33 and a twelve month high of C$5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -101.75.

In related news, Director John Feliks Burzynski purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 918,700 shares in the company, valued at C$3,886,101. Also, Senior Officer Mathieu Savard sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total value of C$303,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$271,350. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 91,200 shares of company stock valued at $367,477.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

