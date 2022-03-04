Analysts Issue Forecasts for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.34). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.89) EPS.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on XENE. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ XENE opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.89. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $36.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average is $26.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 16,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Seggern Christopher Von purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.