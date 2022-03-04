Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 84,996 Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) by 187.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,996 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gatos Silver were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATO. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,723,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 41.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,552,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,149,000 after purchasing an additional 452,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gatos Silver by 28.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 102,429 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Gatos Silver by 32.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 319,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 78,034 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gatos Silver in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $20.26.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gatos Silver from C$12.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Gatos Silver from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

