Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,624,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,101,000 after purchasing an additional 50,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 204,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,836,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

SWK opened at $166.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.49 and a 200 day moving average of $182.31. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.21 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

