Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 553,884 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 102,406 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $7,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of DB stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.31. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $16.70.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DB. BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($13.71) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.74.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.