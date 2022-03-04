Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 471,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 937,301 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $7,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 10.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 79,311.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 6.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John H. Turner sold 9,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $174,767.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $174,908.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $18.27 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $18.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

