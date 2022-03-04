Wellington Management Group LLP Has $7.63 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,944 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares during the last quarter. Marlowe Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.8% during the third quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 115,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,822,000 after purchasing an additional 46,337 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $713,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TTWO. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $158.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.93 and its 200-day moving average is $166.49. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.19 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.