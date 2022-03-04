BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,506 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 222,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 41,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,095,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 161,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $81.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.78 and its 200 day moving average is $84.61. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $80.96 and a 52 week high of $87.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

