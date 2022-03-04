BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 60,705 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,705 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

