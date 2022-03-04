BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $4.01 Million Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,628 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 114,379 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Popular were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Popular in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Popular by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Popular during the third quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

BPOP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group began coverage on Popular in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

BPOP stock opened at $91.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.03. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.80 and a 52-week high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

