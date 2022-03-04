Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CALA. HC Wainwright cut Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. William Blair lowered Calithera Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised Calithera Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calithera Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.31.

Shares of CALA stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.48. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,090.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,803 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 2,823.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,611 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 288,904.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 985,163 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,357,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 978,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 406.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,212,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 973,168 shares in the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

