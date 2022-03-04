StockNews.com Upgrades Welltower (NYSE:WELL) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WELL. Zacks Investment Research cut Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.94.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $85.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower has a 1 year low of $68.23 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.09, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Welltower by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Welltower by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Welltower by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

