Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.03). Veritone reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Veritone.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Veritone in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.
VERI stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. Veritone has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $39.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 3.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93.
About Veritone (Get Rating)
Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veritone (VERI)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.