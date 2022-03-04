Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.03). Veritone reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Veritone.

Get Veritone alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Veritone in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERI. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Veritone by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,537,000 after acquiring an additional 53,902 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritone by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 31,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Veritone by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VERI stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. Veritone has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $39.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 3.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93.

About Veritone (Get Rating)

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.