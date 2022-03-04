ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,142 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 19.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 281.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 26,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 19,257 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,655,000 after buying an additional 254,359 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 51,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 19,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $38,450.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $88.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.00. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.70 and a 1-year high of $89.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.01.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

