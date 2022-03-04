New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,830 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229,770 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 550.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,461,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,921 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,385,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,547 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,947,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,162,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,753,000 after purchasing an additional 973,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

