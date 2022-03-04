Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 107 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 56.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $1,767,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.09, for a total transaction of $191,351.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,075 shares of company stock valued at $54,958,569 in the last three months. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANET stock opened at $120.34 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.38. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

