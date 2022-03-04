Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 975 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 216.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 180,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 123,264 shares during the period. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,322,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after acquiring an additional 78,558 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,997,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,416,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $75.43 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $93.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.79.

