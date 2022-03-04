TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) & Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Financial Review

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) and TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Pretium Resources and TMC the metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pretium Resources -4.70% 15.28% 10.24% TMC the metals N/A -913.50% -19.48%

This table compares Pretium Resources and TMC the metals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pretium Resources $617.59 million 4.48 -$38.44 million ($0.16) -92.00 TMC the metals N/A N/A -$36.54 million N/A N/A

TMC the metals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pretium Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Pretium Resources has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TMC the metals has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.1% of Pretium Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of TMC the metals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pretium Resources and TMC the metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pretium Resources 0 2 2 0 2.50 TMC the metals 0 3 0 0 2.00

Pretium Resources currently has a consensus target price of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 17.19%. TMC the metals has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 160.42%. Given TMC the metals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than Pretium Resources.

Summary

Pretium Resources beats TMC the metals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pretium Resources (Get Rating)

Pretium Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About TMC the metals (Get Rating)

TMC the metals company Inc. is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc., formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

