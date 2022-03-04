Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UGP. Santander cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Grupo Santander lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.60 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of UGP opened at $2.86 on Friday. Ultrapar Participações has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 416.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 67,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 54,506 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 24.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 68,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 19.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,141,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after buying an additional 516,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 24.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 161,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

