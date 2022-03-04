Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Capital

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Thursday.

Broadwind stock opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Broadwind has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $7.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadwind will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadwind by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 124,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in Broadwind during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Broadwind by 245.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 50,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 256,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 53,018 shares in the last quarter. 27.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

