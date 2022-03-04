Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Gold Royalty Corp. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

GROY has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gold Royalty in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price objective on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

GROY opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $297.41 million and a PE ratio of -10.79. Gold Royalty has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $7.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gold Royalty by 268.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Gold Royalty during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Royalty (Get Rating)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gold Royalty (GROY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.