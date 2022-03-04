Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Holdings Trimmed by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 343,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,800 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $8,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,252,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 626.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 54,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

BSRR stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $413.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 30.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSRR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

