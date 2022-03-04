Wellington Management Group LLP Has $8.76 Million Stock Holdings in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,118,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,253 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Five Point were worth $8,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FPH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Five Point by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 79,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Five Point by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Five Point by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Five Point by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,190,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,783,000 after purchasing an additional 439,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in Five Point by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 472,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 95,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Five Point from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

NYSE:FPH opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.54 million, a P/E ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 1.37. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $8.93.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

