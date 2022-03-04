Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $9.22 Million in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 114,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,224,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.
EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus raised their target price on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.23.
About EOG Resources (Get Rating)
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EOG Resources (EOG)
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.