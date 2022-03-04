Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 282.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 103.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 59.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 40.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 8.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $240.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.17. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.39 and a 1 year high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $340.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $39,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICUI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

