Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 520,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $20,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,463,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,516,000 after buying an additional 2,263,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,531,000 after buying an additional 363,760 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,176,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,745,000 after buying an additional 69,364 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 47,939.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 970,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after buying an additional 968,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,598,000 after buying an additional 149,602 shares in the last quarter.

THS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NYSE THS opened at $36.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.99. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

