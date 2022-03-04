Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 266,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 26,441 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 21.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 38.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 56.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter.

BIT stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $19.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

