Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $96.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Comfort Systems USA, Inc. is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services. The Company operates primarily in the commercial and industrial HVAC markets, and perform most of their services within manufacturing plants, office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and healthcare, education and government facilities. Comfort Systems USA merged with the best regional experts, and now provides nationwide reach through 36 subsidiary companies that are prepared to build, service or retrofit any mechanical, HVAC or electrical system. Whether the project is Design-Build or Plan and Spec, Comfort Systems USA can help from the design phase to construction with qualified professionals, quality products and an experienced contractor team. “

Separately, DA Davidson raised Comfort Systems USA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of FIX opened at $85.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.24. Comfort Systems USA has a 52-week low of $66.29 and a 52-week high of $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The company had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.20%.

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $288,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,487,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,893,000 after buying an additional 102,801 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,766,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,766,000 after acquiring an additional 244,900 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,387,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,926,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,043,000 after purchasing an additional 47,033 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 676,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

