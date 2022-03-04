Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insider Purchases £150.24 in Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) insider Martyn Coffey bought 24 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 626 ($8.40) per share, for a total transaction of £150.24 ($201.58).

On Thursday, February 3rd, Martyn Coffey purchased 21 shares of Marshalls stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 702 ($9.42) per share, with a total value of £147.42 ($197.80).

On Tuesday, January 4th, Martyn Coffey acquired 21 shares of Marshalls stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 715 ($9.59) per share, for a total transaction of £150.15 ($201.46).

Shares of LON:MSLH opened at GBX 589.08 ($7.90) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 679.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 721.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Marshalls plc has a 1 year low of GBX 583.82 ($7.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 857 ($11.50). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.04.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSLH. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.60) price target on shares of Marshalls in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 683.20 ($9.17).

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

