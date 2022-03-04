Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.58) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($46.07) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €33.13 ($37.23).

Shares of EVK opened at €25.09 ($28.19) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($37.04). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is €28.18.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

