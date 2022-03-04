Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $615.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $610.00 to $615.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.37% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.93.

COST opened at $533.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49. The firm has a market cap of $236.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $519.39 and its 200-day moving average is $499.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after buying an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,446,526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $821,194,000 after purchasing an additional 465,780 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,028,446,000 after purchasing an additional 450,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,327,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

