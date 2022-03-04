Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Short Interest Update

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the January 31st total of 50,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
MYO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.50) on shares of Myomo in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Myomo in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MYO opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.14. Myomo has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $14.91.
About Myomo (Get Rating)
Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Myomo (MYO)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.