Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Short Interest Update

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the January 31st total of 50,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

MYO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.50) on shares of Myomo in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Myomo in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MYO opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.14. Myomo has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $14.91.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Myomo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in Myomo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,784,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Myomo in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myomo by 235.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 101,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Myomo by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

