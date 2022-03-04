LPL Financial LLC Acquires 27,117 Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 448,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,117 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFN. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the third quarter worth about $130,000.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

Shares of PFN stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.