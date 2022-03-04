LPL Financial LLC Buys 9,437 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYLD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $559,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,655,000 after buying an additional 84,816 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 234.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 23,968 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,064,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1,966.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 46,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 43,975 shares during the last quarter.

SYLD stock opened at $63.97 on Friday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $56.71 and a 12 month high of $68.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.38.

