Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stake Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 22,045 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 324,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $38.89 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average of $47.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

