LPL Financial LLC Sells 3,339 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HTA. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,615 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 139.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,946,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,427 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 24.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,451,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,138 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 2,277.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,094,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HTA shares. Citigroup downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $31.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.95. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 71.57 and a beta of 0.64.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 295.46%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

