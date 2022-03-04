LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 259,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,577 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 141.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,049,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after buying an additional 614,570 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 41,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000.

NYSEARCA MORT opened at $16.59 on Friday. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48.

