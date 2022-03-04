LPL Financial LLC Has $5.07 Million Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Teradyne by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $336,263.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.58.

TER opened at $114.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.98 and its 200 day moving average is $132.98. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.93%.

Teradyne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.