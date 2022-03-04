Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,988 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,868,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,724,000 after acquiring an additional 351,325 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after acquiring an additional 253,261 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter worth $4,221,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,442,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,904,000 after acquiring an additional 172,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,084,000 after acquiring an additional 135,120 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerpac Tool Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of EPAC opened at $17.85 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.29.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

