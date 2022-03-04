Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 132 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Pegasystems by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Pegasystems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $83.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $143.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.00%.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $100,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,931 shares of company stock valued at $203,575. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEGA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

