Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $235.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.33. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $30.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

