Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Theratechnologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapeutic peptide products with an emphasis on growth-hormone releasing factor peptides. It’s main product EGRIFTA is used for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy which is marketed primarily in the United States, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Theratechnologies, Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “
Shares of THTX stock opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. Theratechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the third quarter worth $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the third quarter worth $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.
Theratechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.
